DOJ, Realtors At Odds Over Earlier Deal In Antitrust Case

Law360, Chicago (October 10, 2019, 4:28 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge overseeing a case alleging the National Association of Realtors violated antitrust laws ruled Thursday that the U.S. Department of Justice can respond to what it says is the NAR's "incorrect portrayal" of a 2008 consent decree between the government and the association. U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood said she'll allow the DOJ to file a statement of interest in the case, after the government said it wants to clarify the 2008 agreement, which the NAR has cited in a bid to escape claims it violated antitrust laws by requiring home sellers to pay inflated commissions to both...

