ICE Releases Three Immigrants In U.S. Citizen Spouse Suit

Law360, Boston (October 10, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agreed Thursday to release three undocumented immigrants who have U.S. citizen spouses as a Massachusetts federal judge grilled ICE officials about the process they use to determine whether to keep immigrants jailed as they pursue green cards. Senior U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf is weighing releasing three more members of a class consisting of U.S. citizens and their undocumented spouses in six New England states who have begun pursuing green cards under regulations established by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The releases may be temporary, with a November hearing looming to examine whether ICE...

