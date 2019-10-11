9th Circ. Reinstates Suit Over 2 Yosemite Campers' Deaths

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has revived a suit seeking to hold the federal government responsible for the deaths of two teens killed in Yosemite National Park after a tree branch fell on their tent, saying the trial judge erred by tossing the case on sovereign immunity grounds. In a published opinion, a three-judge Ninth Circuit panel on Thursday voted 2-1 to reverse the dismissal of a suit alleging the National Park Service knew about the dangers posed by a large oak tree overhanging a campsite but failed to remedy it or warn campers about it. As a result, teenage campers Dragon Kim...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS