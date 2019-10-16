More ADA Lawsuits Targeting Mobile Apps Are Likely Ahead

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit earlier this year in Robles v. Domino’s Pizza LLC, became the first circuit to expressly extend Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act to mobile applications.[1] Among other things, Robles alleged in his complaint that, in addition to the website, he tried multiple times to order customized pizzas on the company's mobile app, but that he "was unable to place his order due to accessibility barriers of unlabeled buttons that do not conform to Apple Inc.'s iOS accessibility guidelines."[2] In reversing the trial court, the appellate court held that the ADA...

