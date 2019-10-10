Ex-Locke Lord Atty Denies New Charge In $400M Crypto Case

Law360, New York (October 10, 2019, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A former Locke Lord LLP attorney accused of laundering money in connection with an alleged $400 million cryptocurrency scam on Thursday pled not guilty to a new indictment that further charged him with bank fraud. At an afternoon conference before U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in Manhattan, Mark S. Scott was arraigned on the superseding indictment, less than a month before he is due to stand trial for allegedly conspiring to launder money from a pyramid scheme involving what prosecutors say is a fraudulent cryptocurrency called OneCoin. Prosecutors say Scott laundered about $400 million in OneCoin proceeds through a series of...

