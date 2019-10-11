2nd Circ. Ruling May Cause Int'l Discovery Flurry In NY

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 1:09 PM EDT) -- U.S. Code Title 28 Section 1782 is a procedural mechanism that allows litigants to obtain discovery through a United States court in furtherance of a foreign proceeding. The statute provides that “[t]he district court of the district in which a person resides or is found may order him to give his testimony or statement or to produce a document or other thing for use in a proceeding in a foreign or international tribunal[.]” Once the court determines that the statutory requirements are met, it has the discretion to permit discovery, which generally is to be conducted pursuant to the Federal Rules...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS