Rooftop Watering Hole Plan Weathers Antenna Dispute

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court has upheld the scrapping of an injunction that blocked a Fort Worth building owner from constructing a rooftop bar that allegedly interferes with wireless signals, saying the trial court acted within its discretion. Ulysses Asset Sub I LLC, which holds an easement for mobile services atop the 90-year-old Sinclair Building, sued to enforce it after Sinclair Holdings LLC informed Ulysses of plans to add the rooftop bar as part of a multimillion-dollar hotel conversion. Ulysses had said the construction would violate its easement and may also disrupt emergency calls. Justice Dabney Bassel wrote for the Second Court of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS