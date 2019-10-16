Direct Listings Gain Traction As IPO Alternative

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 1:02 PM EDT) -- Direct listings, once considered an unorthodox and risky path to going public, are gaining traction as an alternative to traditional initial public offerings following two relatively smooth listings, and experts expect more companies to follow suit in 2020. The topic has drawn investors, bankers, lawyers, academics and companies at large gatherings recently to discuss the future of direct listings. The increased interest follows workplace messaging app’s Slack’s direct listing in June, preceded by streaming giant Spotify in 2018. In a direct listing, a company lists its shares on a stock exchange without selling new shares as with a traditional IPO. Given...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS