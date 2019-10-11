ICE Still Violating Immigrants' Due Process, Mass. Judge Says

Law360, Boston (October 11, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is still routinely violating the legal process for examining whether detained immigrants should be released, a Massachusetts federal judge concluded Friday after questioning an ICE official as part of a lawsuit brought by a class of immigrants and their U.S. citizen spouses. Michael Bernacke, who heads up ICE's Removal and International Operations Unit, told U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf that he was not aware until last month that ICE is required to interview detainees as part of their custody review. The judge seemed troubled by Bernacke's statement that ICE had not taken steps to address...

