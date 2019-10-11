6th Circ. Won't Revive Suit Over Alleged Chrysler-UAW Bribery

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit ruled Friday that workers in a Chrysler paint shop should have known something was amiss in the dealings between the United Automobile Workers and the company before bribery charges were unveiled, affirming a lower court’s decision to toss their case as untimely. The three-judge panel said in its unanimous opinion that the workers’ own allegations made it clear that the six-month statute of limitations on their claims had run out before they brought their case against FCA US LLC and the UAW in January 2018. The workers claimed that FCA and the UAW ran afoul of the Labor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS