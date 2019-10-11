J&J Wins Second Asbestos-In-Talc Trial In A Week

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT) -- A California jury on Friday cleared Johnson & Johnson of allegations that its talcum powder contained asbestos and caused a man's mesothelioma, the second Golden State jury to find in the company's favor this week. After deliberating for roughly one full day following a nearly three-week trial, the Long Beach jury rejected plaintiff George Crudge's claim that his pleural mesothelioma — a cancer of the lining of the lungs often associated with asbestos exposure — was caused by his use of J&J baby powder, according to J&J and attorneys for Crudge. J&J released a statement at midday Friday touting the verdict,...

