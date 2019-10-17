Real Estate Rumors: Scott Swerdlin, 601W, Kenneth Israel

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Wellington Equestrian Estates, which is managed by Florida investor Scott Swerdlin, has purchased a Wellington, Florida, golf course for $16 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The deal is for the 150.4-acre Polo West Golf Club, and the seller is developer Glenn Straub, the Journal said. Developer 601W has reached a deal to buy an office building on Canal Street in Chicago for roughly $67 million, Crain's Chicago Business reported on Thursday citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The company is buying 801 S. Canal St., a 575,000-square-foot building that's owned by a venture led by investor...

