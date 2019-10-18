Real Estate Rumors: Avery Hall, Foundry, Harvard Club

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A venture of Avery Hall Investments, Charney Development & Construction and Tavros Holdings has picked up three parcels in Brooklyn's Gowanus neighborhood for $55 million, The Real Deal reported on Friday. The deal is for 532-542 Union St., 232 Third Ave. and 495-499 President St., and the seller is the Pontone family, according to the report. The parcels have a combined 52,000 square feet of land and could support roughly 233,000 square feet of new construction, Real Deal said. A venture that includes developer Foundry Commercial has picked up 18 acres of land in Hialeah Gardens, Florida, for $13.1 million, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS