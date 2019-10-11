Fox News, Anchor Harris Faulkner Hit With Discrimination Suit

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 11:06 PM EDT) -- A former Fox News makeup artist on Thursday sued the network, anchor Harris Faulkner and several other network employees, alleging he was harassed because he's young, gay and Hispanic and was eventually fired after reporting the harassment. Juan Legramandi is claiming he was subjected to racist tirades, ageist and homophobic remarks, and general hostility while working at Fox News Network LLC, according to his complaint filed in New York federal court. When he complained about his treatment, the network terminated him, he said. Specifically, Legramandi said that while he was working on Faulkner's hair one day in September 2017, a news...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS