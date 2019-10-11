Purdue Opioid Suits Get One-Month Pause, For Now

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Friday put the opioid lawsuits against Purdue Pharma LP on a monthlong hold after the drugmaker and the government bodies suing it agreed to the pause while they try and work out terms for a longer stay. At the close of a seven-hour hearing, Judge Robert Drain issued a preliminary injunction putting thousands of suits against Purdue on hold until Nov. 6 after both sides agreed to take the time to work on oversight and information-sharing plans that could get the government agencies over their objections to Purdue's call for a six-month stay for the suits...

