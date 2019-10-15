Northrop Workers Get Green Light For Severance Class Action

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Former Northrop Grumman workers have received an Illinois federal judge's approval for a narrower than hoped for class in their suit claiming the defense contractor violated federal benefits law by only telling certain laid-off workers about cash severance benefits. While she approved a narrower class than the workers had asked for, U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood on Friday granted Alan Carlson and Peter Deluca's motion for certification on claims that Northrop Grumman Corp. and its severance plan violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by denying the cash payment portion of severance benefits to senior employees by inconsistently interpreting the plan....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS