UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (October 18, 2019, 3:38 PM BST) -- The past week has seen Investec drag its former aviation finance team to court, the nephew of the King of Bahrain sue Santander, and the Financial Conduct Authority file a suit against an unregulated investment scheme. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Shanghai Commercial Bank Ltd. v. Chan Shanghai Commercial Bank filed a general commercial contracts claim against Man Wai Chan on Oct. 17. Shanghai Commercial Bank is represented by Lee & Kan Solicitors. The case is Shanghai Commercial Bank Ltd. v. Chan, case number CL-2019-000639, in the High Court of Justice of England and...

