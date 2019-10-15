Airline Group Loses Bid To Invalidate Wash. Sick Leave Law

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has said the Evergreen State can enforce its paid sick leave law on airlines, saying the state's authority to regulate workers' benefits trumps the airline industry's fears that the law upends interstate commerce. U.S. District Judge Ronald B. Leighton on Friday denied a summary judgment bid from Airlines for America, the lead lobbying group for the nation's largest airlines, in its lawsuit seeking to block Washington's Paid Sick Leave Law from being enforced on flight crew members, including pilots and flight attendants. The state law requires employers to provide nearly all their Washington-based employees with paid sick...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS