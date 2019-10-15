Justices Won’t Hear SC's Nuclear Facility Closure Suit

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 2:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to revive South Carolina’s suit seeking to block the closure of a nuclear fuel processing facility, which the federal government has argued is overbudget and behind schedule. South Carolina had argued in its petition for review that the Fourth Circuit wrongly decided the state doesn't have standing to pursue the suit. In its June petition for writ of certiorari, the state said the appeals court's unanimous conclusion that it had not shown it suffered an injury was incorrect because it ran contrary to the high court’s findings in Massachusetts v. EPA, which said states...

