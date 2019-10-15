T-Mobile Defeats NJ Town's Cell Tower Challenge

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court Tuesday affirmed T-Mobile's victory in a long-running dispute over the construction of a cellphone tower, saying Freehold Township's zoning board was not free to "ignore court orders." A three-judge panel said the zoning board was wrong to require the company to file a separate complaint for the permits after a 2011 court order had already overridden Freehold's original denial. "The board cannot relitigate a matter that it twice unsuccessfully challenged," the panel wrote in its unanimous opinion. The ruling comes just as T-Mobile's planned $56 billion merger with Sprint is being challenged by more than a...

