High Court Won't Hear $2.7M Fees Appeal In BioScrip Deal

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 2:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to pick up an appeal challenging a $2.7 million attorney fee award included as part of a settlement between shareholders and specialty pharmacy BioScrip Inc. over fraud allegations relating to a drug it carried. The high court did not give its reasons for declining the petition, as is customary. One class member in the suit, the Isaacson/Weaver Family Trust, filed a petition for certiorari in August, after the Second Circuit affirmed the attorney fees in May. In the suit, shareholders accused BioScrip of lying about fraud tied to the iron-reducing drug Exjade, made by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS