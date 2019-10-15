Barnes & Noble Cafe Managers Again Denied Cert. In OT Suit

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 10:11 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has adopted a magistrate judge's recommendation not to certify a proposed class action accusing Barnes & Noble of misclassifying cafe managers as being ineligible for overtime pay. U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams on Tuesday affirmed U.S. Magistrate Judge Katharine H. Parker's earlier opinion denying class certification in the action led by named plaintiffs Kelly Brown and Tiffany Stewart, two former cafe managers who claim the bookstore giant misclassified them and other employees as exempt from overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act. Judge Abrams' opinion backed up Judge Parker's June 2018 refusal to grant the cafe...

