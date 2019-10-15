CDK, Reynolds Fight New Theory Adding Millions In Damages

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The Reynolds and Reynolds Co. and CDK Global asked an Illinois federal judge Monday to bar car dealers from pursuing a "fundamentally new" theory that could potentially add millions of dollars to damages in an antitrust MDL. Related documents in the case are sealed, but the companies described the new theory of liability as asserting an "initial conspiracy." They said dealers first mentioned the theory in expert reports in August but failed to make the claims in their complaints or disclose the theory during fact discovery. Auto dealers, software vendors and third-party software integrators have argued the two companies, after years...

