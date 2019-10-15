Ex-Katten Atty's Jury Gripe Falls Flat With 2nd Circ. Judge

Law360, New York (October 15, 2019, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Former Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP attorney Evan Greebel's contention that a Brooklyn jury got bad instructions before finding him guilty of helping Martin Shkreli defraud pharma investors ran into doubt Tuesday from a Second Circuit judge, who said an email puts Greebel at the heart of the fraud. Evan Greebel, second from right, faced skepticism from the Second Circuit on Tuesday over his argument that he was wrongly convicted of wire fraud conspiracy because of overly broad jury instructions. (Getty) U.S. Circuit Judge Joseph F. Bianco threw cold water on Greebel's argument that he was wrongly convicted on a wire fraud...

