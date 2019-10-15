$5B Facebook Deal Lets Gov't Grab User Data, Court Told

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 10:04 PM EDT) -- Pressure is mounting on a D.C. federal court to reject a $5 billion privacy deal that Facebook reached with the Federal Trade Commission earlier this year, with a public interest legal group arguing that the arrangement would unfairly grant U.S. government officials warrantless access to Facebook users' data. In a pair of amicus briefs filed Tuesday, the Center for the Legalization of Privacy and a coalition of four consumer advocacy groups became the latest to voice their objections to the historic privacy deal, which the FTC approved on a 3-2 vote in July and requires Facebook to not only pay the...

