Sears Wins Approval Of Ch. 11 Plan, But Exit Isn't Imminent

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday confirmed Sears' Chapter 11 plan that sets aside $3 million for retirees and will allow post-bankruptcy vendors to receive 75 cents on the dollar, while keeping the case open until the retailer can recoup some of the expenses it has racked up in bankruptcy. U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Robert Drain signed off on the plan backed by a settlement with the retail chain's post-Chapter 11 vendors but set no effective date. Sears Holding Co.'s bankruptcy case will stay open until it can win enough in litigation to cover the $35 million to $95 million...

