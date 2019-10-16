McDonald’s Says Worker Can’t Pin Woes On No-Poach Pact

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A no-poach agreement that McDonald’s allegedly uses to prevent franchisees from hiring each other’s employees can’t be blamed for a former McDonald’s worker’s own inaction in finding new work, the fast-food giant argued in a bid to sack her Illinois federal suit. Former employee Stephanie Turner lacks the standing to advance her proposed antitrust class action because she has not identified a single way in which the no-poach agreement at issue was applied to her, McDonald’s USA LLC argued Tuesday. “She was never asked to obtain a release, nor did she ever seek one,” the company argued. “She merely considered applying...

