US Charges Turkish Bank In Scheme To Evade Iran Sanctions

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors in Manhattan brought an indictment against Turkey's Halkbank on Tuesday for allegedly flouting U.S. sanctions on Iran by allowing the country to access some $20 billion in funds, including proceeds from oil and gas sales to Turkey. Halkbank, or Türkiye Halk Bankası AŞ, is accused of doing an end-run around U.S. restrictions on business with Iran starting in 2012 via a scheme to buy gold and then sell it in the United Arab Emirates. John Demers, head of the U.S. Department of Justice's National Security Division, on Tuesday called the alleged scheme "one of the most serious Iran sanctions...

