Pulling Up Stakes: Winston & Strawn, Sidley, K&L Gates

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT) -- In our latest roundup of dealmakers on the move, Winston & Strawn added four partners in Paris, Sidley Austin added a capital markets partner in Hong Kong, and K&L Gates bolstered its Australia practice with two new additions. Four partners have joined Winston & Strawn LLP's corporate transactions practice in Paris. The quartet, which consists of Jean-Patrice Labautière, Nicola Di Giovanni, Mounir Letayf and Bertrand Dussert, decamped from K&L Gates LLP. Labautière has particular experience working with clients in the health care, financial services and technology industries. He has worked on complex cross-border acquisitions, corporate reorganizations and joint ventures, including the...

