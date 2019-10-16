8th Circ. Won't Rethink Nix Of SD Tribe's Casino Tax Protest

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit has rejected a South Dakota tribe's request that the court reconsider its decision allowing the state to tax contracting work done on a tribal casino. In an order issued Monday, the appeals court declined the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe’s request to have the original three-judge panel or the entire court revisit the September decision finding that the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act did not preempt the state’s contractor excise tax. That decision reasoned that South Dakota’s interests supersede tribal and federal interests. The appeals court had overturned a South Dakota federal court’s April 2017 decision that the nontribal Henry...

