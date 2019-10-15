Trump Vetoes Measure To Nix National Emergency Declaration

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 10:49 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump has vetoed for the second time a congressional resolution to end his national emergency declaration, which had made an additional $6.1 billion available to fund his long-promised border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The White House said Tuesday that the president vetoed the resolution — which passed the Senate 54-41 last month — for the same reasons he vetoed the last resolution to terminate his national emergency proclamation, defending it as key to reducing migration at the Southwest border. "It has empowered my administration's government-wide strategy to counter large-scale unlawful migration and to respond to corresponding humanitarian challenges...

