NM Judge Splits Gold King Mine MDL Into Three Parts

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A federal court granted a request by the Navajo Nation, New Mexico, Utah and more than 200 individual plaintiffs to split up a trial over environmental damage caused by a wastewater spill at Colorado's Gold King Mine. U.S. District Judge William P. Johnson of New Mexico said a special master’s recommendation to split the multidistrict litigation into three parts is the most cost- and time-effective strategy. The court’s order acknowledged the opposition to the division by the defendants, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and its contractor Environmental Restoration LLC. They told the court on Aug. 20 that the method would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS