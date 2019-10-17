Marijuana Biz Pair In Giuliani-Tied Case Plead Not Guilty

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Two men pled not guilty Thursday to conspiring with associates of President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani to inject Russian cash into U.S. elections in hopes of helping their marijuana business. David Correia and Andrey Kukushkin are accused of plotting with Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman to secretly donate money from their Russian business partner to U.S. political candidates last year. Manhattan federal prosecutors say the objective of the scheme was to secure licenses in Nevada and New York for a planned marijuana business that never came to fruition. Correia and Kukushkin both appeared at the hearing before U.S. District...

