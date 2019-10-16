Delta Reaches $3.5M Deal With Calif. Employees In Wage Suit

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Delta Air Lines has agreed to pay $3.5 million to a proposed class of about 3,300 past and present employees to end claims the airline miscalculated overtime payments, according to a motion for preliminary approval filed in California federal court Tuesday. The non-exempt Delta employees had alleged their employer also failed to pay wages in a timely manner, furnish accurate wage statements, maintain required records and pay all wages to discharged and quitting employees, among other claims. Named plaintiff Howard Fan reached the agreement with Delta during a mediation session Sept. 16, he said Tuesday. The proposed settlement "is the result...

