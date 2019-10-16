Dodgers Go To Bat For Historic Jackie Robinson Contracts

Law360, New York (October 16, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Counsel for the Los Angeles Dodgers told a Manhattan federal judge Wednesday that the team will join a fight over who owns two iconic player contracts worth as much as $10 million signed by Jackie Robinson, who broke Major League Baseball's color barrier in 1947. U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein said the Dodgers may end up having to square off with memorabilia concern Collector's Cafe and its principal Mykalai Kontilai, who bought the contracts in 2013 for $2 million, as well as with aggrieved Kontilai investors, at a 2020 trial. The high-dollar memorabilia dispute is a byplay to a May...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS