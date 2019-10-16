Showtime Says 'Billions' Didn't Defame NY Tribal Leader

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Showtime urged a New York state judge Tuesday to toss a suit claiming an episode of the network's show "Billions" depicted shady dealings by a real-life Cayuga Nation council member, saying a character with the same name was a positive, fictional portrayal of a tribal official and didn't come close to defamation. The federally recognized Cayuga Nation and council member Clint Halftown hit Showtime and the show's creators with a suit in August, alleging the Season 4 "Fight Night" episode of "Billions" that aired in May featured the tribe and Halftown identified by their real names and reinforced cruel stereotypes by presenting the...

