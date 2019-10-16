Google Says Feds Are Wrong About Oracle Copyright Case

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Google filed an extra brief Wednesday pressing the U.S. Supreme Court to tackle the company’s multibillion-dollar copyright battle with Oracle, sharply criticizing the U.S. solicitor general for urging the justices to avoid the case. The supplemental brief came two weeks after the feds told the high court that the blockbuster case — over Google’s unauthorized use of Oracle’s Java software code in the Android smartphone platform — was too "idiosyncratic" to be granted certiorari. In the new filing, Google said the questions presented by the case were, on the contrary, of “breathtaking importance.” “The issue is whether copyright law prohibits reimplementing...

