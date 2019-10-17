Railroad Can't Fight Worker's $525K Injury Win, 7th Circ. Says

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 4:55 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal jury heard enough evidence to support its $525,000 verdict for an Eastern Illinois Railroad Co. worker who blamed an injury he suffered on a repair job on unsafe work conditions, the Seventh Circuit said Wednesday. Track inspector Marvin Abernathy presented sufficient evidence during his three-day trial to prove the railroad hadn’t provided him with appropriate equipment for a railroad-crossing repair job in September 2012, the three-judge panel unanimously held. Abernathy was using a backhoe to move railroad ties and injured his back while manually lifting a tie that had fallen out during transportation on a public road, according...

