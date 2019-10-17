Calif. Tribe Members Say They Don’t Have To Pay Casino Co.

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Members of a California tribe have asked a federal court for a quick win in a development company’s suit that claims the tribe lured it into investing $5.38 million in a sham casino project, arguing the tribe doesn’t owe on its debt because the casino has not been built. Tribal members of the Pinoleville Pomo Nation in their Wednesday bid for summary judgment against JW Gaming Development LLC slammed the company’s claims that the tribe breached its contract to pay off a promissory note and that tribal officers and employees committed fraud and violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act....

