Universal Studios Guest Says 6 Refills An Hour Not 'Unlimited'

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A Universal Studios guest hit NBCUniversal Media LLC with a putative class action in New York federal court Thursday alleging it falsely advertised an unlimited beverage deal at its theme parks when the Coca-Cola souvenir cup at issue could only be filled six times an hour. According to the suit filed by customer Luis Arnaud, NBCUniversal advertises unlimited beverage refills for a full calendar day with the purchase of its Coca-Cola Freestyle Souvenir Cup product, and the opportunity to purchase unlimited refills on other days with the cup for an additional price. According to the suit, the cups are sold at three...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS