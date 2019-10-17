Alaska Air Duped Consumers On Trip Insurance, Suit Says

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Alaska Airlines allegedly took illegal kickbacks in exchange for selling trip insurance to consumers, according to a proposed class action filed in Washington federal court, making the Seattle-based carrier the latest airline accused of duping consumers and profiting off the policies. Plaintiff Madeleine F. Shattenkirk said in the suit filed Wednesday that Alaska Airlines Inc. failed to tell customers it received a commission from each trip insurance policy it sold to air travelers on the airline's website. Alaska further misrepresented those trip insurance charges as "pass-through" fees to third-party insurers, such as Allianz Global Assistance, when the airline actually pocketed the...

