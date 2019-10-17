NYC Transit Can't Escape $4M Worth Of Injury Awards

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The New York City Transit Authority has lost two separate appeals of injury cases that ended in $2 million verdicts after state appellate panels ruled the awards were largely supported by the evidence and not excessive, though they needed to be trimmed slightly. In March 2016, a Queens jury awarded about $2 million to Alfonso Rojas, who was hit by a piece of metal that fell from NYC Transit’s elevated subway tracks and through his car’s windshield. In October 2016, a Brooklyn jury awarded Pauline Barrett about $2 million in a suit alleging NYC Transit failed to properly maintain a bus,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS