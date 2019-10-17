Tailor In 'Beautiful Suit' Dodges Prison In NCAA Bribe Scheme

Law360, New York (October 17, 2019, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Thursday declined to sentence a clothier to prison time for his role in facilitating bribes and pocketing tens of thousands of dollars in connection with a sprawling NCAA basketball corruption investigation, even noting she admired his style. U.S. Judge Loretta A. Preska ruled that Rashan Michel, who confessed to a count of bribery conspiracy as part of a plea deal with prosecutors, should serve two years' supervised release and pay back his ill-gotten gains for matching up financial advisers with coaches — to whom he sold suits — to help arrange the bribes and rake in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS