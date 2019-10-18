Hard Rock Hotel Collapse Victims Say Developers Cut Corners

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 1:36 PM EDT) -- A group of people injured in the collapse of a Hard Rock hotel development earlier this month filed a complaint in Louisiana state court Thursday alleging that the owners and developers took shortcuts that led to injuries and two fatalities. A group of 10 people alleged in state court that they suffered various injuries, while two other people died as a result of negligence on the part of the owners and developers as well as those in charge of building the project. The complaint alleges that shortcuts were taken, including allegedly using false data indicating the soil could hold up to...

