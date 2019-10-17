Ex-NFL Player Held In Contempt Over $475K Loan

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge overseeing a concussion settlement ordered on Thursday that retired NFL player William E. White be held in contempt for not depositing $1.25 million in escrow to pay off a $475,000 loan, rejecting the former safety's assertions he's too broke to pay. In a four-page order granting Thrivest's motion to hold White in contempt, U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody said White hasn't shown his inability to comply with an arbitrator's award directing him to put $1.25 million in escrow with his attorney, to pay off the principal of a $475,000 loan he took out with Thrivest in anticipation...

