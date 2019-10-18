Dish Takes $61M Telemarketing Verdict To High Court

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 2:53 PM EDT) -- Dish Network has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out a $61 million jury verdict against the telecom giant over telemarketing calls, arguing that it faces “eye-popping liability” for consumers who didn’t even pick up the phone. A class of 18,000 individuals was certified “despite no allegation and no evidence that a single class member (other than the named plaintiff) even knew a violative call occurred,” Dish said this week in a petition for high court review. “Here, a plaintiff who never even heard the phone ring because she no longer lived in the home, or wasn’t home when an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS