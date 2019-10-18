11th Circ. Affirms Ex-Cruise Worker Can't Ax Arbitration Loss

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 9:43 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel has affirmed a former Carnival Corp. cruise line worker cannot vacate an arbitrator's ruling that denied her claim for damages over carpal tunnel-related injuries, finding the award does not violate U.S. public policy. The three-judge panel on Thursday affirmed a Florida district court's denial of Serbian national Sladjana Cvoro's bid to vacate an arbitrator's ruling that dismissed her claims alleging Jones Act violations by Carnival, which she brought despite the fact that Panamanian law applied to the dispute. Cvoro had argued the award should be voided because it goes against U.S. public policy regarding the protection of seamen and violates...

