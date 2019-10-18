Huawei Says Gov't Has Limited Powers To Punish Cos.

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Huawei Technologies told a Texas federal court that the U.S. has wrongly argued that constitutional clauses limiting the government's power to punish individuals without a trial do not apply to corporations. Huawei Technologies USA Inc. said the bill of attainder clause in the U.S. Constitution serves to prevent Congress from abusing its legislative powers — as the government did by barring federal agencies from using Huawei's equipment based on national security concerns — and does not serve to limit the rights of businesses under the law. Without limits on legislative punishment, the government could unjustly target businesses by imposing fines, seizing...

