2 More Parents To Plead Guilty In College Admissions Scandal

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 11:28 PM EDT) -- A former food manufacturing executive and the founder of a Silicon Valley hedge fund are the latest parents to agree to plead guilty in a criminal case alleging they participated in the sprawling college admissions scandal, federal prosecutors said Friday. Michelle Janavs, a former executive at the company that makes Hot Pockets, and Manuel Henriquez, who was the chairman and chief executive of Hercules Capital, are both scheduled to appear in Massachusetts federal court Monday for Rule 11 hearings, according to notices filed in the case docket. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts confirmed Janavs and Henriquez plan...

