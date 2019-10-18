Brennan Center, Cato Back Advocates In Border Wall Fight

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The Brennan Center for Justice and the Cato Institute have asked to join a California federal court suit challenging President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration, which made $8.1 billion available for a border wall, to argue as amici that the court should "stop this abuse of emergency power." The groups argued in a proposed brief on Thursday that Trump's emergency declaration signed in February runs afoul of Congress' intent in passing the 1976 National Emergencies Act, saying the purpose of the law was to put limits on presidents' use of emergency powers. "An emergency declaration that attempts to harness an illfitting...

